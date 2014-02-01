Fate, faith transform Parkway drummer into Panthers kicker

Avery Shoebridge has been playing the drums since he was a boy. "He was one of my top players as a freshman definitely had All-State capabilities," says Coby Coco, Avery's middle school band director.



He was so good that he began to catch the ear of many college coaches, including the band coach at Northwestern State University. "He said, 'Kid, you are unbelievable,'" Shoebridge recalls. "'Your techniques are flawless we definitely want you down here and we are going to try everything we can to get you down here.'"



But on a snowy day in February, before Avery could ever step foot on campus, his cadence would be cut short by an accident on an ATV. "I got on to the back of a 4-wheeler with a rack, and I wrapped the rope around it, around my hand, and my Dad took off, and it got caught up in the spokes of the tire, and spun up and cinched the rope and my hand got cinched."



Shoebridge would lose four of the fingers on his right hand.



His mom April Rogers remembers getting the call. "I got the call and at first you don't know how bad it is, but as a parent I was wishing it was me and not him."



"It was devastating," says Coco. "I remember when his mom said he came out of surgery, his first words, 'Will I be able to play percussion again?"



A sense of calm and faith helped keep Shoebridge grounded, and after the accident he had a few words for his father. "'This wasn't your fault. God had this in his plan from the beginning, nothing is on you. God has a reason for this and kicking a football is that reason,'" Shoebridge recalls telling him.



"I was like,'Dude you just got your fingers cut off,'" Rogers says. "I don't think your going to be playing football and he said, 'Yes I am.'"



Shoebridge went on to help Parkway reach the State Championship game and he went 4 for 4 with an onside kick recovered and a sky kick recovered against Covington in the Semi Finals.



"Words can't even express how proud I am of him and all that he has overcome," says Rogers.

"If something is hard adapt to it and overcome it, I get up there and it's like in a movie everything just gets quiet," says Shoebridge.



In that quiet moment, Avery Shoebridge knows that no matter how bad the situation, life is good.

