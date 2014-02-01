New round of 'vishing' scam calls reported in ArkLaTex

Suspicious calls and texts to ArkLaTex residents in an apparent phone phishing scam are still being reported Monday.

Suspicious calls and texts to ArkLaTex residents in an apparent phone phishing scam are still being reported Monday.

This time, the calls appear to be coming from different numbers, including one out of Denver, CO and a few that reportedly traced back to Puerto Rico.

They're at it again. Another round of apparent "vishing" calls and texts warning of compromised debit cards from WESLA Federal Credit Union appears to be under way.

KSLA News 12 has received numerous phone calls and messages from people who are getting unsolicited calls and messages that sound a lot like those that many reported receiving 2 weeks ago, informing them their WESLA Federal Credit Union Visa debit cards have been locked and prompting them to enter account information in order to resolve the issue.

KSLA News 12 also has learned that these calls are also referencing the Shreveport Federal Credit Union. Helen Godfrey Smith, president and chief executive officer, says she has received numerous calls today from account holders saying they received calls asking for information related to their debit cards and other account information. "The Credit Union policy is to never request account holders' information over the phone. The public is cautioned to immediately hang up on the caller and to never release their private account information to someone over the phone", Smith said in a statement.



'Phishing' has evolved to include attempts to gather this kind of personal information over the phone, or even via text. It's come to be known as 'vishing.'

Most of those calls appeared to come from a number in Kent, WA.

This time, the calls appear to be coming from different numbers, including one out of Denver, CO and several that with Puerto Rico area codes.

The calls to SFCU members were mostly from unknown numbers, Smith said.

The new spate of suspicious calls and texts has prompted a renewed warning from WESLA, posted on the company's Facebook Page Friday:

If you are contacted by this so-called "vishing" scheme you should immediately contact NCUA's Consumer Assistance Center Hotline at http://1.usa.gov/1fXQSXn.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.