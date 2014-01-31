BPSO searches for car burglar, credit card thief

Bossier Parish deputies are searching for a man caught on camera using stolen credit cards after he allegedly burglarized vehicles in the Lakewood subdivision last week.

Deputies say the suspect used a stolen credit card to make two separate purchases at Wal-Mart on Airline Drive. The suspect also used a stolen credit card at the nearby Murphy USA gas station. Detectives say the suspect is in his 20's or 30's and was driving a mid-2000 model white Toyota Tundra with an extended cab with chrome Nerf bars and possible Texas tags.

Detectives say this suspect and possibly other suspects have been burglarizing vehicles in Lakewood and Bayou Bend subdivisions by stealing items from unlocked vehicles. Deputies have not received any reports of vehicles broken into with forced entry.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit a tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.