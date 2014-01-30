Shreveport police looking for missing man

The Shreveport Police Department needs your help to find a missing adult male who has not been seen or heard from since last week.

Brein Smith 31, has been missing since January 21, 2014, and was last heard from by his employer on that date. Smith was said to be driving a blue colored, 2009 Ford F150 pick up truck with Delaware license plate number CL37092.

No last known clothing description was available for Smith, who is described as a six foot, eight inch tall male with black curly hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brein Smith, they are asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 318-673-7020 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

