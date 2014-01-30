Shreveport man found guilty in fatal stabbing - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man found guilty in fatal stabbing

Derrick Edwards, 36 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Derrick Edwards, 36 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
The fatal stabbing took place in the 500 block of E. 74th St. during a family argument on the night of June 4, 2011. The fatal stabbing took place in the 500 block of E. 74th St. during a family argument on the night of June 4, 2011.

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport Police investigate stabbing as homicide

    Shreveport Police investigate stabbing as homicide

    June 18, 2011 10:49 PM 2014-01-30 20:46:37 GMT
    Derrick Edwards Derrick Edwards
    A family dispute took a bad turn leaving one man fatally injured during a stabbing. Shreveport Police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 500 block of E.74th. Police say 2More >>
    A family dispute took a bad turn leaving one man fatally injured during a stabbing. Shreveport Police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 500 block of 74th.More >>
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man has been found guilty in the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Tyrone Miles 3 years ago.

After a 2-day trial, 36-year-old Derrick Edwards was convicted of second degree murder Thursday night by a Caddo Parish jury.

At the time, police said the stabbing happened during a brawl among family members at a home in the 500 block of E. 74th St. Miles died at the hospital.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly