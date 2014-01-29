Shreveport mom says Friendship House changed her life

KSLA News 12 is once again proud to partner with Shreveport-Bossier Community Renewal and the Home Builders Association of Northwest Louisiana for our 2014 House for Hope.

Symonne Jett went through programs at the Friendship Houses from elementary school all the way through what she calls one of the biggest accomplishments of her life. "I made a goal and I executed. I said, I'm going to get my GED" Jett says.

For Jett, planning for the future was now more important than ever. "When I was a student at the friendship house in bossier, I was also pregnant, I was 17 years old, it was an unplanned pregnancy, and I really didn't know what I was going to do. I really felt like giving up, but they always gave me hope, they always told me, ‘don't give up Symonne" she says.

She didn't give up: "I was like in my last month of my pregnancy, and there was a GED test coming up so I went ahead and took my GED test, and I passed it. Two weeks later, I ended up having my baby and when I tell you that was the best year of my life, that was the best year of my life."

Symonne says that, having this education has led to better opportunities, and better means to take care of her baby boy. "I think my son, when I tell him about my story and when he gets a little bit older; I think he's going to be proud of me" Jett says.

Her story is just one of many, and she says the more there are like it, the better off our community will be. "I think the community needs people like this in their life, because so many people falling by the wayside, so many of us fallen victim to violence, and being a part of gangs, and they are right in the heart of the community where we need it the most" Jett says.

Symonne is done yet, thanks to the inspiration she got from the friendship house, she is now looking into college classes. "Thank you so much for changing my life, 2009 was the best year of my life" Jett says.

This year the House for Hope home is located in the Provenance subdivision at 3021 Newberry Lane.

