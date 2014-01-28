Finalist interviews for LCTCS president postponed due to weather

Bossier Parish Community College Chancellor Dr. James Henderson is among the 4 finalists who will interview for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) President.

Finalists for the LCTCS President position (L to R): Dr. Deborah Blue, Dr. Marie Gnage, Dr. James Henderson, Dr. Monty Sullivan (Source: Louisiana Community and Technical College)

Winter weather in South Louisiana has forced a delay in finalist interviews for the top job at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, for which BPCC's chancellor is a candidate.

The Board of Supervisors Search Committee announced early Tuesday afternoon that the finalists interviews for the LCTCS President position have been postponed due to pending inclement weather.

Interviews will take place on Friday, January 31, 2014 with the full board in a public meeting beginning at noon, on the campus of Baton Rouge Community College (201 Community College Drive). The meeting will take place in the board room located in the Louisiana Building. Each interview is scheduled for an hour.

Finalists interviews were originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 29, 2014.

The finalists in alphabetical order are:

· Dr. Deborah Blue, chancellor of the State Center Community College District in California

· Dr. Marie Gnage, president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg in West Virginia

· Dr. James Henderson, chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana

· Dr. Monty Sullivan, chancellor of Delgado Community College in Louisiana.

