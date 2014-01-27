$20,000 worth of iPads stolen from Caddo elementary school

A Caddo elementary school has been ripped off to the tune of about $20,000 worth of iPads.

The financial loss is a big hit, but the loss of an educational tool for students at Oak Park Elementary School is an even bigger problem, according to Principal Sabrina Anderson. "I walk in classrooms, and I see kids crying because they don't have iPads to work with."



The students weren't the only ones feeling the emotions associated with being victimized. Anderson also fought back the tears during our interview. She says the victims in this crime are the students, students she talks about like they're her own children. "I have 575 kids, they're mine, and when they're hurting, I'm hurting," Anderson explains.

While the financial loss is measured at $20,000, Anderson says the loss in opportunity is not as easily measured for many of her students, who don't have regular access to computers. Coming to school most of the time the only place my babies can receive that technology and now we've had to revamp our entire curriculum and our approach."

School board officials say evidence has been turned over to Shreveport Police, and an investigation is underway to bring the thieves to justice.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

