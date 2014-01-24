Family First: How to throw a 'family friendly' Super Bowl party

It's that time of year again! The teams have been picked and are now on their way to Super Bowl XLVII. With the game set, it's time to start thinking about how you'll be celebrating the big day. There are several things you can do to keep your Super Bowl viewing party fun for every member of the family.

Dr. Wanda Thomas, President of the Red River Chapter of Jack and Jill of America says shopping before the actual game can be a true bonding experience for the family.

"So when you make the list of things you're going to eat during the Super Bowl have the kids come along, go to the grocery store with you, pick out the pizza bites, the rotel, the chicken, the sandwiches, that the family can purchase and or make together, says Thomas."

You can also invite other families to your watch party, so your kids don't feel alone in a room full of adults. Another tip, create some healthy competition, have each family wear the jersey representing the team they're rooting for.

"The best part of the Super Bowl are the commercials, you want to get the kids involved. Families can vote on what they think the best commercial is and do a healthy competition with their guest that comes to the Super Bowl party."

For kids not particularly interested in watching the game, you can create an outdoor playing area, where they can hose their own "mini Super Bowl."

Dr. Thomas says outdoor activities for children will give them an outlet for some healthy exercise and fitness while you're inside watching the big game.

Some experts suggest festive decor' such as football confetti on the party table. You can hang memorabilia, jerseys and paper footballs made by the kids. If you have two televisions in your home, you can arrange one for non-football viewing.

"There's always the live entertainment with the Wii and Play station so if children want to do some interactive football games with the families."

If all else fails, Dr. Thomas says there is always the alternative option, a baby sitter.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.