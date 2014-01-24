Foster Grandparents Program and CCOA donate canned goods to NWLA Food Bank

The Caddo Council on Aging and the Foster Grandparents Program donated about 9,000 cans of food to meet the needs of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Tuesday.

Both groups spent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day collecting the cans. "What folks don't realize is that hunger is every day of the month. And so once we get past those holiday months, our shelves do become bare and things such as canned goods and things to stack our shelves. So, this is going to benefit those who are hungry in our area," says NWLA Food Bank Director of Development Krystle Beauchamp.

The volunteers say they are putting American principles of citizenship and service into action by serving others.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.