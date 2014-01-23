BPCC Chancellor among finalists for LCTCS president job

Bossier Parish Community College Chancellor Dr. James Henderson is on the short list of candidates being considered in the search for the next president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

BPCC Chancellor to be interviewed for LCTCS President

Bossier Parish Community College Chancellor Dr. James Henderson is among the 4 finalists who will interview for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) President.

According to a release from the LCTCS Thursday, the search committee recommended the finalists "after a robust round of initial interviews with qualified applicants."

The finalists in alphabetical order are:

Dr. Deborah Blue, chancellor of the State Center Community College District in California (bio)

Dr. Marie Gnage, president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg in West Virginia (bio)

Dr. James Henderson, chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana (bio)

Dr. Monty Sullivan, chancellor of Delgado Community College in Louisiana (bio)

The finalists have been invited to participate in interviews with the full board in a public meeting on Wednesday, January 29, 2014, beginning at noon, on the campus of Baton Rouge Community College (201 Community College Drive).

The meeting will take place in the board room located in the Louisiana Building. Each interview is scheduled for an hour.

There are more than 100,000 students enrolled at institutions in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System statewide.

The LCTCS focuses on workforce and economic development, and on improving the quality of life of Louisiana's citizens through educational programs offered at 13 community and technical colleges. System colleges include: Baton Rouge Community College, Bossier Parish Community College, Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Delgado Community College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Louisiana Delta Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Northwest Louisiana Technical College, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, South Central Louisiana Technical College, South Louisiana Community College and SOWELA Technical Community College.

