SPAR lays out the scoop on potential dog park operating costs

The Shreveport City Council has approved a new cooperative endeavor agreement that could finally bring the long, drawn-out dog park debate to an end.

While dog park visitors will be expected to clean up after their pets, SPAR says as much as $18,000 could be needed for feces removal.

Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department estimates the cost to maintain a dog park at the Stoner Recreational site will be more than $60,000 a year, and a sizeable chunk of it will go toward waste removal.





"It does sound like a surprising number until you take into consideration what it takes to maintain all of our parks," says City Council member Jeff Everson.

The location of the proposed park is approved as part of a new Cooperative Endeavor Agreement expected to be signed by the Mayor Cedric Glover within the next week, and it's one that he says will result in cheaper maintenance fees. "It just happens to be lower at Stoner because we are doing a lot of things at the Stoner site."



The cost breakdown from SPAR says the Stoner Site, unlike the Hamel location, requires no extra manpower because the city already pays for detailed maintenance.





Also in the breakdown is an estimated $3,000 for flea control, $8,000 for over seed, $10,000 needed in manpower to register your dog.





"I'm very hopeful that it will end up on the lower side and come in lower than the estimate," says Everson.



