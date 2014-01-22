First tornado siren in Miller Co., AR tested in Fouke

There are several tornado sirens on both sides of the state line in Texarkana.

Emergency officials tested a new tornado siren in south Arkansas on Monday.

While there are several tornado sirens on both sides of the state line in Texarkana, the siren being tested in Fouke is the first in Miller County.

"Anytime we can upgrade our emergency system here in Miller County, as far as protecting our citizens, that's what we try to do," explains Miller County Emergency Management Director Larry Pritchett.

Pritchett says the siren was purchased with state Homeland Security grant program, and cost about $22,000.

The area was most recently hit with 2 small twisters in April 2010, when Queen City and Fouke saw scattered damage from storms that were later determined to be EF-0 tornadoes.

Pritchett says the county applied for the grant for the siren in 2012, but found that an environmental study needed to be done first. That was completed and the county re-applied.

Now, the siren is in place, and will be activated through the Miller County Sheriff's Office 911 system.

The dates and frequency of regular tests has not yet been determined.

