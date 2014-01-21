Toby Keith to bring 'I Love This Bar & Grill' to Bossier City

Country music singer Toby Keith is planning on making Bossier City the first Louisiana location for his brand of bar and grill.

According to a statement released by the Pierre Bossier Mall, Keith's 'I Love This Bar & Grill' ("Toby Keith's") has signed a lease to open its first location in the state of Louisiana at the property. Toby Keith's will move into a newly constructed 10,000 square foot location near Sears. Construction is slated to begin in summer 2014 and the mall anticipates the restaurant will open by the end of 2014.

Named for county singer Toby Keith's 2003 hit single, "I Love This Bar," the venue combines traditional Southern, home-cooked fare with a unique country music atmosphere that will feature live music from the area's most talented up-and-coming artists.

The restaurant features an 85 foot full-service bar in the shape of a guitar, a stage for live entertainment, a dance floor, a glass-enclosed VIP room, and two indoor ‘barns' available for private parties such as birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties and corporate events.

Among the restaurant's notable menu items are pulled-pork sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches, meatloaf and Southern fried Twinkies.

There are already 14 Toby Keith's across the country, with the most recent opening in Houston,TX; Woodbridge, VA and Oxnard, CA.