Local evangelist and mayoral hopeful supports legalization of marijuana

While lawmakers debate the issue, one mother said she is moving to Colorado to get the medicinal marijuana she said her daughter needs.

A committee of Louisiana lawmakers is entertaining the idea of legalizing marijuana for medical use. While they debate the issue, one mother said she is moving to Colorado to get the medicinal marijuana

A Shreveport evangelist and mayoral hopeful who has been accused in recent days of embellishing his military service has admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated.

A Shreveport evangelist and mayoral hopeful who has been accused in recent days of embellishing his military service has admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated.

Shreveport mayoral hopeful Melvin Slack, Jr. says the legalization of marijuana would help keep the peace and lower the crime rate, as well as bring tax dollars into the city.

Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, Jr, says he wants to help make marijuana legal in the city.

Slack says the legalization of marijuana would help keep the peace and lower the crime rate, as well as bring tax dollars into the city. "I've never none no one to actually have an accident, or kill anybody or threaten anybody or run over anybody after consuming marijuana."

Slack also says he wants to improve city streets and make it legal for convicted felons to vote.

Slack, who is president and founder of Nationwide Prison-Street-Nursing Home Ministries, announced his run for Shreveport mayor on January 6. He was strongly criticized for misrepresenting the extent of his military service after questions were raised about the uniform he wore while making the announcement.

He has since admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated, but vowed to continue his campaign for the city's top elected position.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.