SCAM ALERT: 'Phishing' calls continue in ArkLaTex

Suspicious calls and texts to ArkLaTex residents in an apparent phone phishing scam are still being reported Monday.

ArkLaTex residents began reporting unsolicited phone calls and texts on Saturday, telling them their WESLA Federal Credit Union Visa debit cards have been locked and prompting them to enter account information in order to resolve the issue.

On Saturday, WESLA Federal Credit Union issued a warning on its website that a widespread phishing scam is being used to try and get your personal information, and followed up with this statement from CEO Linda K. Morrow:



"If you have received an anonymous phone call or text in reference to your WESLA FCU VISA Debit or Credit card, DO NOT give out your personal account information. This is a phishing scam. WESLA FCU would not ask for your personal information in this manner. We are currently investigating the source as well as notifying the authorities. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience or concerns you may have. Your money and personal information is secure at WESLA Federal Credit Union."

WESLA also confirmed on their Facebook page Saturday night that the calls are not coming from them.

"I never pressed 1, I just listened to the recording and said I'm not going to do this," said Frank Junge, whose home phone, cell phone, and wife Holly's cell phone has been inundated with the robo-calls. "It's the first time ever we've gotten this many spam calls and every phone in the house. If I had a way to look at my fax machine it might even be on my fax machine," said Junge.

"I'm wondering how they get all of these numbers, to one address to one family, that's scary," said Frank's wife Holly Junge.

'Phishing' has evolved to include attempts to gather this kind of personal information over the phone, or even via text. It's come to be known as 'vishing.'

The messages will typically say that there is a problem with your account and in order reactivate or verify the account, you must call the number provided. But the number provided may not be a legitimate and the most important thing consumers need to realize is that banks will never ask you for credit card or bank account information via text messaging.

A number of viewers have also reported calls coming from different numbers, claiming to be from different banks. Those calls have also reportedly been in regard to allegedly "locked" credit cards, but some were said to be Mastercard rather than Visa.



In all cases, the rule of thumb is to remember that if something is really wrong with your account, they will call you directly. If you believe your account has been compromised, contact your bank or federal credit union immediately.

