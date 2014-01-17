BPCC Chancellor to be interviewed for LCTCS President

Bossier Parish Community College Chancellor Dr. James Henderson is on the short list of candidates being considered in the search for the next president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS).

There are more than 100,000 students enrolled in the system statewide.

Before serving as chancellor at BPCC, Dr. Henderson served as the Senior Vice President, Workforce & Economic Development/Career &Technical Education for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English from Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA and a Master of Science in Administration from the University of West Florida in Pensacola, FL and Doctorate of Management from the University of Maryland –University College in Adelphi, MD.

The search committee will interview Dr. Henderson and 6 other candidates, starting this Tuesday in New Orleans.

The candidates were selected through a nationwide search process. The names of the candidates were released by the LCTCS on Friday afternoon, and are listed here in alphabetical order.

Dr. Deborah Blue, Chancellor of the State Center Community College District in California

Dr. Marshall Drummond, former Chief Operating Officer and Provost of Higher Colleges of Technology in the United Arab Emirates

Dr. Marie Gnage, President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg in West Virginia

Dr. James Henderson, Chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana

Dr. Joan Smith, Chancellor of the Yosemite Community College District in California

Dr. David Steele, Dean of the College of Business for San Jose State University in California

Dr. Monty Sullivan, Chancellor of Delgado Community College in Louisiana.

After the first round of interviews the search committee will recommend finalists to be interviewed by the full board of supervisors in Baton Rouge on a date to be determined. An advisory will be issued to announce the names of finalists and an interview date.