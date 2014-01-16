EPA looking at options to burn 15 million pounds of explosive powder

The first step in getting rid of explosive powder reportedly left improperly stored at Camp Minden took place on Thursday.

Test burns of the M6 propellant was demonstrated by Madden Contracting, seeking the contract to dispose of the material.







The 16.5 million pounds of powder was found back in October 2012. Since then, the powder has been sitting at Camp Minden, in Webster Parish.





"Environmentally, we hope to get the go ahead," says Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.





The Environmental Protection Agency must approve which option of burning is the safest.





Madden Contracting is leaning toward using an incinerator. The incinerator would burn 2.6 pounds per second. This method could only take 9 months.





The open-pit burn, an alternate option, would take place outdoors. This could take up to 3 years.





"The generator of the material is ultimately responsible for it, and that is clearly the federal government and the military," says Louisiana Senator Robert Adley.





Adley says it will be paid for by the federal government, and may not fall back on the now bankrupt Explo Systems, Inc.





"My job is to not worry about who is bankrupt or not bankrupt, my job as a state senator is to get rid of it," says Adley.





After the EPA approval, the burning could begin within 60 days.





