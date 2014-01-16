Quitman man indicted on child pornography production charges

The child pornography suspect arrested in Jonesboro, LA Monday night known as "John Doe" by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials made his first appearance in federal court in Shreveport Tuesday.

The child pornography suspect arrested in Jonesboro, LA Monday night known as "John Doe" by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials made his first appearance in federal court in Shreveport Tuesday.

"We started getting phone calls immediately," said John Canfield, Unit Chief for Homeland Security Investigation Tip Line in Vermont. Those phone calls landed an Ark-La-Tex man in jail charged with child

The small north Louisiana town of Quitman is in shock and disbelief following the arrest of a local man, accused of making at least 2 pornographic cell phone videos involving a child.

Nixon, seen here on his way in to a court hearing at the federal courthouse in Monroe, is being held without bond in the case.

A federal grand jury indicted a Quitman, LA man who was charged with child porn last month. Christopher Nixon, 23, was identified and arrested after federal investigators released a photo of a John Doe suspect taken from a pornographic cell phone video involving a child.

Nixon was arrested December 15 at a residence near Jonesboro, LA after the Department of Homeland Security received nearly 50 tips from the public, all within four hours of the release of the suspect's photos.

Nixon, who lived in the small village of North Hodge in Jackson Parish until his arrest, is accused of producing child pornography using a male under the age of 18 between February 1 and March 30 of 2012.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Nixon faces 15 to 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and five years of supervised release for production of child pornography. He also faces forfeiture of the equipment used to produce and store the child pornography. A trial date will be set at a later date.

In a statement announcing the indictment Thursday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley said, "This indictment was made possible by the tireless efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the public who provided information sought in this case."

