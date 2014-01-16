Many, LA grandmother pleads guilty for role in puppy scalding

A 12-year-old Many boy has been charged with cruelty, after admitting to pouring boiling hot water over a stray dog at the Timbers Apartment complex last week.

A puppy who suffered severe burns after being doused with boiling water in June is embarking on a new life, and her new owner hopes to give her a new mission: helping children who have suffered similar injuries.

A Many puppy, severely burned, now has a new home and a new job: helping children with severe burns recover, like she did.

A Sabine Parish woman has pleaded guilty for her part in the scalding of a stray dog in Many, Louisiana last June.

The Labrador puppy was badly burned with boiling water outside a Many apartment complex. Police say a 12-year-old boy admitted to dousing the dog with the scalding hot water because it kept getting into the trash. He was sentenced, but those records are sealed because he is a minor.

Now, the boy's grandmother has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor cruelty to animals, for boiling water and oil and giving it to the boy to dump on the dog.

The Sabine Parish Clerk of Court confirms that 68-year-old Margaret Brumfield entered the guilty plea last week. She was immediately sentenced to 3 months in prison, suspended, and ordered into supervised probation for 1 year.

She was also ordered to pay $1,205 in restitution costs to the Sabine Humane Society for their expenses in saving and rehabilitating Amazing Grace.

Shelter spokesperson Mary Brocato said the Sabine Humane Society is pleased about the sentence. "We hope this sends a clear message that animal neglect and animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Sabine Parish. There are laws against hurting animals. We are grateful for the law enforcement agencies, the district attorney's office and Judge Beasley for enforcing these laws and protecting our animals," said Brocato.

