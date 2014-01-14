I-49 expansion project closer to completion

A major phase of construction on the I-49 expansion project is almost complete.

The project extends I-49 North into Texarkana making it easier for motorists to travel. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials say two segments of this giant puzzle of the expansion project still need to be completed. An area near LA Highway 1 and the Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood in Shreveport is currently under construction. DOTD officials say it should be finished sometime in 2015.

Another segment near MLK and I-220 will go up for bid this month for a contractor to begin construction. That segment should be finished between 2016 and 2017.

DOTD officials say the entire project is progressing on schedule. "With every job, there's always challenges. But there hasn't been anything very significant as far as with this project. One of the nice benefits to this project is this northern section has all been very rural so there hasn't been a lot of obstacles," says DOTD official Susan Stafford.

The project is separated into 11 segments to make the project more manageable. DOTD officials say once the project is done, the entire stretch will be an additional 36 miles to I-49. 19 miles of the new interstate are already open.

