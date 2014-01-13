Alfred Wright case featured on CNN's AC 360

The death of an East Texas man under what his family says are suspicious circumstances is starting to get national attention.

28-year-old Alfred Wright was first reported missing in Sabine County, Texas back in November. His body was discovered 3 weeks later by a family-organized search party, not far from where he was last seen.

Authorities released a preliminary autopsy report that said Wright's body had shallow puncture wounds, but there was no evidence of severe trauma.

While police have ruled out foul play, his family has questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Questions like, how did searchers miss Alfred Wright's body, even though it was found just up the road from where he vanished? Also, what makes authorities so sure he died of a self-inflicted drug overdose, when is family says he did not do drugs? And how could they rule out foul play when one autopsy said that Wright's throat had been cut and an ear was missing? Why was he undressed when he was found? Those and other questions are casting doubt on the official version, and so is the fact that Alfred Wright is a young African American in a part of Texas with a history of racial tension and one of America's most horrific recent hate crimes.

CNN's Deborah Feyerick has reported on the case in a 3-part series, detailing the reasons his family suspects a cover-up. (Mobile users can click here to view the CNN video on YouTube).

