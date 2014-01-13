Rare set of identical triplets born in Shreveport

Mother Auset Champion looks on at one of her newborn triplets. (Source: Willis Knighton Health System)

An extremely rare set of naturally-conceived identical triplets was born Monday morning in Shreveport.

The 3 boys were born at Willis Knighton-South & the Center for Women's Health in Shreveport to 18-year-old Auset Champion and Derrick Harris of Arcadia, Louisiana.

They were delivered by cesarean section by Dr. Betsy LeRoy, part of WK's high risk OB transport team, which assistance from Dr. Greg Phillips.

Dr. LeRoy says the rate of spontaneous identical triplets is quoted to be between 1 in 1 million or higher, and that it is so rare that no good data exists.

"This is an exciting day for Ms. Champion and her family and we feel privileged to be a part of such a rare and historic delivery here at Willis-Knighten South Center for Women's Health," LeRoy said in statement released Monday afternoon. "She's endured quite a bit to grow these babies to just a few weeks of term. Our hopes are they continue to grow and flourish - and be kind to their momma in the middle of the night!"

Averin Lamont weighs in at 3 lb. 12 oz. Amir Jaquez, 3 lb. 9 oz, and A'dez Lavonte 3 lb. 8 oz.

The babies were transferred to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where they will remain under the care of neonatologists until they are released to go home.

Mother and babies are said to be doing well. Champion, who also has a 22-month-old son, is a freshman at Grambling State University, where she originally intended to major in criminal justice. She says she intends to continue her education, and is now considering moving to studying for a career in counseling.

Twins run in her family. Her grandfather was a twin, and a cousin has twins. However, these are the first triplets in the family, so she says the news that she was carrying 3 babies came as quite a shock.

Champion says she will have support from her mother and grandmother in caring for the triplets. Those interested in offering help for the family are asked to contact Willis Knighton at (318) 212-4282 and leave a message.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.