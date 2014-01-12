Ruston man killed in one vehicle wreck in Grambling

A one vehicle accident claimed the life of a Grambling, Louisiana man early Sunday morning.



The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 149 in Grambling.



Grambling Police say the driver, Keith Young, Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Hodges Street in Ruston, was southbound on when he lost control of his 2007 Chevy Tahoe and left the road. The vehicle ran off the road, hit a gas meter and hit two homes before coming to a stop against a third home. The wreck caused major property damage, police said.



Young was pronounced dead at the scene.



A preliminary investigation shows the victim was not wearing his seatbelt. He was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, over-corrected and flipped several times. He traveled more than 500 feet off the roadway.



Alcohol was discovered inside the vehicle and was possibly a factor in the crash, investigators said.



Police are waiting for final results from the coroner's office.



