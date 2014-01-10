Suspect sought in shooting at Natchitoches apartment complex

Natchitoches police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Wednesday at local apartment complex.

Officers were called around 6:45 p.m. on January 8 to the University Terrace Apartments on Fairgrounds Rd. for a report of a shooting and arrived to Donald Braxton in an apartment there, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Detectives gathered information that leads them to believe 24-year-old Brandon Jackson of Natchitoches is connected to the shooting.

According to victims and witnesses, police say the shooting took place on the front porch of the apartment after Jackson came to see Braxton about some movies.

An argument followed, and police say Jackson pulled out a pistol and shot Braxton once and then fled. Braxton was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and then taken to University Hospital in Shreveport. He is expected to survive.

Police say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder. Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts are asked to contact the City of Natchitoches Police Department at 352-8101 or 318-652-0183 or 471-7158.

