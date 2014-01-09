Shreveport mayoral hopeful comes clean about military service

Emails, phone calls and Facebook messages poured in after a photo of Slack wearing the uniform during the announcement was posted on ksla.com.

A Shreveport evangelist and mayoral hopeful who has been accused in recent days of embellishing his military service has admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated.

It was a uniform he wore while announcing his bid for mayor earlier this week, saying, "I told the Lord I'll do whatever he tells me to do."

Emails, phone calls and Facebook messages poured in after a photo of Slack wearing the uniform during the announcement was posted on ksla.com. Many, who say they have military backgrounds themselves, pointed out that the patches were contradictory and misplaced, calling Slack's service into question.

Guardian of Valor posted a story about Slack Wednesday, pointing out all of the contradictions in the uniform with detailed explanations. The owner of the website asked to remain anonymous, but tells KSLA News 12 that has called out about 40 people who misrepresented themselves in the past, and he says they always have an excuse.

On Thursday, Slack came to KSLA News 12 to set the record straight. He admits he did misrepresent himself, and he says he's sorry for that. He says he was depressed after coming out of failed marriage. "God showed me a vision once I came out of the state of depression with my ex-wife to go back to the streets as a soldier of the Lord. And it was nothing to try to misrepresent the military," said Slack.

Slack says he did serve in the Army and Navy, and showed documentation of doing so between the years 1989 and 1991. But he admits that, contrary to what his uniform indicates, he did not take part in Desert Storm, but points out that he did serve in the military during wartime. Slack served as a Motor Transport Operator in the Army until he received an honorable medical discharge after suffering an injury to his hand.

Slack appears unshaken however in his bid for the mayor's seat, holding up two fingers and saying his campaign slogan to our camera, "Still Shreveport's new mayor." He then pointed to his license plate which reads "disabled veteran."



