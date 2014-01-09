Barksdale airman battle cold on the flight line

Maintenance crews at Barksdale Air Force Base braved the bitter cold Tuesday on the flight line.

There, the wind blows right through, making the cold especially bitter. Workers say they take precautions, wearing extra clothing and gloves. They say equipment used to work on the planes are also affected by the cold, like batteries and cables.

"It's pretty brutal," says Sr. Airman Josh Fisher. "Just the other day we had a lot of equipment that wouldn't start because of the cables got stuck. We had a lot of extra work just trying to get them started to do their jobs."

We asked workers if they'd rather work in this weather or 100-degree weather. All but one said they'd rather work in the cold.

