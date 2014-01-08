Police seeking missing Shreveport teen

Shreveport police are seeking the public's help finding a teen last seen a week and a half ago.



I'Esha Jones 16, has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Tuesday, March 11, when she reportedly left her high school campus at the 3200 block of Greenwood Road in Shreveport.



Jones is described as a five foot three inches tall, 220 pound black female with medium length, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black polo-type shirt, with a beige sweater over it, and green, orange and black Nike tennis shoes



If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of I'Eisha Jones, they are asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 318-673-7020 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

