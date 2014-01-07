Local evangelist announces campaign for Shreveport mayor

Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, Jr, says he wants to help make marijuana legal in the city.

A Shreveport evangelist and mayoral hopeful who has been accused in recent days of embellishing his military service has admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated.

The latest candidate to announce a run for mayor of Shreveport is local evangelist Melvin Gerard Slack, Jr.

"Once I'm elected, we all are mayor," Slack said during his announcement Monday at his headquarters at 4141 Pines Rd. "Whether you like it or not, we all are mayor. Any type of questions or concerns you may have, we're going to have at least one mayor forum once a month, for the entire city to come together."

Slack says he is a military veteran and the leader of Nationwide Ministries. He says the decision to run came after a dream in which God called him to be Mayor of Shreveport. "I said, 'If this is of you and not of the devil, because the devil talks to you too, but if this is of you, show me a sign,' and the very next night on this sofa I had the same dream again," recalled Slack.

State Representative Patrick Williams announced his candidacy for Shreveport Mayor on Sunday, vowing to clean up crime and blight in the city.

Shreveport City Council member Sam Jenkins and State Representative Roy Burrell are also said to be considering running for the office.

