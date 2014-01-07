Horseshoe announces plans for $3.5M "Vegas style" pool

Construction is set to begin later this month on a site that is currently a parking lot on the south side of the hotel.

Horseshoe Casino has announced plans for a $3.5M "Vegas style" pool to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Horseshoe Bossier City General Manager Mike Rich announced the construction of the pool Tuesday morning. The pool will feature a day and night club, bar and outdoor stage. It will be called DARE.

Officials say the pool will be large enough to accommodate 1,000 people, with cabanas and palm trees. DJs and bands will play on an outdoor stage. According to Rich, "Research shows casino guests are looking for more than just slot machines and table games."

They say this new feature will set the Horseshoe Casino apart from all the other Shreveport-Bossier Casinos.



"The pool will certainly help from a general amenity standpoint," says Mike Rich, Horseshoe General Manager, "But certainly on weekends, the pool club is something very unique to this area. No one has anything like it. We think it's lacking in this market and we're excited to bring it to it."

Construction is set to begin later this month on a site that is currently a parking lot on the south side of the hotel and is expected to open early this summer.

It's also expected to bring up to 60 new jobs to Horseshoe Bossier City.

