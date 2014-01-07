Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex

Following is a list of current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex. It is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by the local water systems or city/town officials. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

Saturday, March 25

A boil advisory has been issued for East DeSoto Water System customers outside the Mansfield, LA area.

The advisory is due to loss of electrical power. EDWS crews are working to make necessary repairs.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Friday, March 24

Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a portion of Bossier Parish that receives water from the city. The advisory is for residents and businesses along Airline Drive from North Willow Drive to Kingston Road. The advisory also includes residents and businesses on Kingston Road between Airline Drive and Benton Road as well as those on Swan Lake Road east of Airline Drive.

A contractor performing a water service connection for a new development in the 5500 block of Airline Drive accidentally ruptured a water main that flows water to the area.

The damage to the water main has been repaired and water service has been restored to residents and businesses along Airline Drive between North Willow Drive and Kingston Road.

The advisory remains in effect as a precaution.

Tuesday, March 21

A boil advisory has been issued for Hope Water & Light customers in the Oakhaven area, located next to the industrial area. A waterline located in the area had a leak which caused the line to go to zero pressure.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).



