Patrick Williams announces candidacy for Shreveport mayor

State Representative Patrick Williams has officially joined the race for mayor of Shreveport.



Williams made the announcement Sunday afternoon at Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church.



Williams has vowed to clean up crime and blight in the city. "I'm Patrick Williams, I'm asking for your support. I'm running for mayor of Shreveport, I'm asking for your support, your time, your prayers, I'm asking for your vote. That's progress together. We will win in 2014," Williams said.



The early list of candidates includes City Councilman Sam Jenkins and State Representative Roy Burrell.



