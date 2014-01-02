Hearing date set on property owned by jailed AR evangelist

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A hearing is scheduled in February regarding a properties associated with convicted evangelist Tony Alamo.



The Texarkana Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/1l3WWxr) Thursday that U.S. Magistrate Barry Bryant set the hearing to consider claims by Alamo followers that they - not Alamo - own the properties that include houses in Fouke and Texarkana and a gym in Fouke.



Bryant has already ordered the auction of six properties to partially satisfy a $30 million judgment Alamo owes two men who a jury found were abused when they were children in Alamo's ministry. Bryant rejected claims by Alamo followers that they owned those properties.



Lawyers for the men want the second group of properties also to be auctioned.



Alamo is serving 175 years in prison for taking young girls across state lines for sex.



