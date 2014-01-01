Fire hydrant hit by vehicle, low water pressure for residents

Crews are working to repair a fire hydrant after it was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Shreveport police say it happened around 4:15 a.m. at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Ontario Street. Police say they arrived to find water gushing out of the ground. They say the vehicle and driver were nowhere to be found.

Officials say people living in that area can expect low water pressure or even no water for some until the hydrant is fixed.

Police say they are investigating the accident as a hit and run.

