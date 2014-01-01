SPD seeks suspect in shooting that injured 2

Shreveport police have identified the 2 men found shot Monday night. Based on what they've pieced together, they say they believe there is a third suspect in the shooting that has not yet been identified.



Bossier City police called Shreveport police just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, after the off-duty SPD officer spotted a GMC Envoy speeding in the 2200 block of Barksdale Blvd. and found that the men inside the SUV were suffering gunshot wounds.



The men, now identified as Gregory Jones-Fields and John W. Taylor, were taken to University Health Shreveport for treatment of their wounds and are expected to survive. Several more bullet holes were reportedly found in the SUV.



Based on information gathered by investigators, police believe that Fields and Taylor "were reportedly engaged in some sort of illegal narcotics transaction at an unknown location in Shreveport's Cherokee Park subdivision, when a dispute erupted between Fields, Taylor and an unidentified third subject."



At some point during that dispute, police say the "unidentified subject, as well as one of the victims, produced handguns and exchanged gunfire."



While Fields and Taylor were injured, police say it is not known whether the third subject was struck. The investigation continues as police are working to establish the exact location of the shooting as well as the identity and whereabouts of the other involved party.



Anyone with information about this shooting are urged to contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org

