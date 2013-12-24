Ockley ditch project and others may be on hold

A list of city projects may be on hold as the Mayor and Shreveport City Council work to sort out the current financial advisor situation.

Last Friday, the council voted to not approve a resolution that would have allowed the city to continue to work with the current financial advisor, Grigsby and Associates.

"Every time it rains it gets faster and deeper," says Eva Vellieo, who lives at the Normandy Condominiums on Fairfield Avenue. She says last weekend's rain almost sent the water in the Ockley ditch overflowing.



"It was about 18 inches of water," says Sue Oppringer. Oppringer has lived at the condominiums for more than 30 years. She says she remembers 3 extreme cases of flooding, and the latest one was in 2008.



According to the City of Shreveport's website, the Ockley Drive project still needs $2.8 million to finish construction.



The Ockley ditch project is not the only project on hold. The 2011 bond issue, the refinancing of the bonds on the convention center hotel, and revenue bonds on sewerage all need a financial advisor to oversee them.



