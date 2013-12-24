East Texas family to hold rally for justice for Alfred Wright

New details in the Alfred Wright investigation have emerged. The preliminary autopsy report for Alfred Wright was released today and does not reveal how the 28-year-old Jasper man died.

New details in the Alfred Wright investigation have emerged. The preliminary autopsy report for Alfred Wright was released today and does not reveal how the Jasper man died. Last week, Wright's body was

Alfred Wright, seen her with his wife, was found dead on November 25, 2013, after he had been missing for 18 days.

An East Texas family is holding a rally for justice for Alfred Wright Tuesday night.



Wright went missing on November 7th in Sabine County, Texas. The Jasper man had been missing for nearly three weeks before he was found on November 25th. A private investigator discovered his body about 50 yards from where he was last seen.

An initial autopsy by Sabine County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James Brasher, showed Wright's body had shallow puncture wounds, but no evidence of severe trauma and concluded that Wright's death was not the result of foul play. Wright's wife did tell deputies Wright may have been using an unknown substance causing him to be paranoid. But Wright's family says they believe someone caused his death.

Wright's family held a news conference in Beaumont, Texas to reveal findings from a second autopsy. A forensic pathologist hired out of Houston said based on her findings, there was enough evidence to suspect foul play in Wright's death.

Civil Rights Activist Quanell X, community leaders and Wright's family are holding a rally in Jasper, Texas at 6 p.m. Family members say they are hoping to bring justice for Wright this Christmas.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.