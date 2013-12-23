Gibsland mayor arrested, charged with malfeasance in office - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Gibsland mayor arrested, charged with malfeasance in office

GIBSLAND, LA (KSLA) -

The Mayor of Gibsland is out on bond, following his arrest Monday on 5 counts of malfeasance in office.

Former Mayor Pro Tem Marketris Jones confirms to KSLA News 12 that Odis Odell Key was arrested around noon Monday, after turning himself in to the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office.  

The arrest is the latest development in connection with the town's ongoing financial troubles.

Gibsland's town hall was raided in May, after a state legislative audit found that records were missing. It was found that the town owed the IRS $80,000.00 in payroll and other taxes, and that money was taken out of employee paychecks but never made it to their destination. 

At the time, Mayor Pro Tem and Alderman Marketris Jones claimed the financial problems began when Odell Key took office again in 2011.Key denied the accusations, calling them "all lies."

The state of Louisiana appointed a fiscal administrator in August, after it was determined that the town did not have enough money to fund its operations and pay its debts.

That fiscal administrator, David Greer, says that Key has not been involved in any town business since he stepped into the role on November 20. There is currently no Mayor Pro Tem in place.

Key was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on 5 counts of malfeasance in office and released on $50,000 bond.

