Gibsland mayor arrested, charged with malfeasance in office

The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating the alleged misuse of public funds in Gibsland.

The Sheriff's Department is being tight-lipped about what they found two months ago when Bienville Parish and State Officials raided the Gibsland Town hall.

The Town of Gibsland in Bienville Parish has seen it's share of problems within the last year. First it was missing money, then a broken sewer pump. Now the water is cut off and the lights could be next.

Town of Gibsland lights could go out, state considers fiscal intervention

State leaders have recommended a fiscal administrator to take over the town of Gibsland's finances.

In May, following a raid on Town Hall, Gibsland Mayor Odell Key denied allegations of involvement in money missing from town coffers.

The Mayor of Gibsland is out on bond, following his arrest Monday on 5 counts of malfeasance in office.

Former Mayor Pro Tem Marketris Jones confirms to KSLA News 12 that Odis Odell Key was arrested around noon Monday, after turning himself in to the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The arrest is the latest development in connection with the town's ongoing financial troubles.

Gibsland's town hall was raided in May, after a state legislative audit found that records were missing. It was found that the town owed the IRS $80,000.00 in payroll and other taxes, and that money was taken out of employee paychecks but never made it to their destination.

At the time, Mayor Pro Tem and Alderman Marketris Jones claimed the financial problems began when Odell Key took office again in 2011.Key denied the accusations, calling them "all lies."

The state of Louisiana appointed a fiscal administrator in August, after it was determined that the town did not have enough money to fund its operations and pay its debts.

That fiscal administrator, David Greer, says that Key has not been involved in any town business since he stepped into the role on November 20. There is currently no Mayor Pro Tem in place.

Key was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on 5 counts of malfeasance in office and released on $50,000 bond.

