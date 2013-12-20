Repeal effort of "Be Fair Shreveport" moves forward, for now

One week after the Shreveport City Council approved the "Be Fair Shreveport" ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, the lone dissenting vote on the council is trying to repeal it.

A measure that would repeal the Shreveport City Council's "Be Fair Shreveport" ordinance drew a lot of emotional comments during a work session on this Friday, December 20. The recently-adopted ordinance bans discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

As in the original debate back on December 10th, those for and against the anti-discrimination measure stood their ground. That included speaker Mark Medicus who told council members, "We need to consider the power of who this God is and look and review at this. And our job here is to trust in the Lord with all our heart." Medicus was among the people who spoke in favor of repealing "Be Fair Shreveport" on religious grounds.

Speaker Sherry Lester Kircus opposes the repeal effort. She is a member of the group PFLAG, which stands for: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Kircus told the council, "As for homosexuality being a choice, I have long since lost count of how many gay people have said to me that they would never choose something so difficult."

The council voted 6-to-1 in favor of the "Be Fair Shreveport" ordinance back on December 10. The lone dissenting vote, councilman Ron Webb, offered this repeal ordinance.

At this meeting, Webb tried to table his own repeal measure, telling KSLA News 12 after the meeting adjourned that the issue needs even more discussion. But during the meeting other members disagreed and brought the repeal ordinance forward. That means it could come to a final vote at the next regularly scheduled Shreveport City Council meeting on January 14.

