Missing Bowie Co. woman's car found, search on at Lake Wright Patman spillway

Both the Bowie County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are on the scene, searching in water, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The car belonging to a Bowie County woman missing since Tuesday has been found, but there is no sign of the woman.

Elizabeth Ramsey's white 1996 four-door Dodge Intrepid was located this morning parked at the Lake Wright Patman Spillway. Ramsey, 63, was not in her vehicle and the Bowie County Sheriff's Office says the search for her is ongoing.

Both the Bowie County Sheriff's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are on the scene, searching in water, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The spillway is closed and the gates are blocked while the search continues.

Elizabeth Ramsey was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas on December 17.

Ramsey is reportedly depressed, suicidal and was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Ramsey is described as being 5' 9", 165 pounds with short dark hair.



Anyone with information on Ramsey's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tina Lee at 903.798.3149 or call 911.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.