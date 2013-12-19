SPD officer charged with obstruction of justice

A Shreveport police officer placed on administrative leave earlier this month has now been arrested.



According to the Shreveport Police Department, Andre' Wilson, 33, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Thursday on an outstanding warrant charging him with a single count of obstruction of justice."

Shreveport police have not released details on what led to Wilson's arrest, only saying that "The rules and regulations of the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board mandate that, 'When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on "departmental leave" for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.'"

Wilson's bond has been set at $10,000.00

