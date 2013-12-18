Call center and the public help nab suspect in child porn case

The child pornography suspect arrested in Jonesboro, LA Monday night known as "John Doe" by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials made his first appearance in federal court in Shreveport Tuesday.

The small north Louisiana town of Quitman is in shock and disbelief following the arrest of a local man, accused of making at least 2 pornographic cell phone videos involving a child.

"John Doe" was described as approximately 18 to 20 years old, has pale skin with straight dark-brown hair over the ears, and light blue or green eyes. (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Homeland Security investigators credit tips from the public in the quick identification and capture of a 20-year-old man they say produced child pornography videos.

They said evidence from those videos indicated the suspect and/or a young victim might have been living in or traveling to the Shreveport and/or Jonesboro areas. A "John Doe" arrest warrant was issued Monday night for the suspect in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

"This is a person who we have video evidence of, and let's be clear what this is, this is rape," said Bryan Cox, Public Information Officer for the Homeland Security Office in New Orleans.

The federal investigators admit that they had very little to go on in their search for the man they called "John Doe," except that GPS data indicated they were recorded in the Jonesboro, Louisiana area, until they released 2 images from those disturbing videos on Monday afternoon and asked the public for help.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Danni Bennett says, "It's in times like this where the leads run out, and this is the best hope we have we make a public appeal when all investigation appeals have been exhausted."

"We started getting phone calls immediately," says John Canfield, Unit Chief for Homeland Security Investigation Tip Line in Vermont. "We had fifty calls in the first hour when this went out. That was very impressive."

The key turned out to be one of the names that came up among the flood of tips that came in immediately following the appeal for information. "We've got a staff here that as the calls come in they have the background information on it and take the calls coming in, they can start working through it. They get the information start running records on them, they put everything together they can. And they get that back out to the agents," said Canfield.

Christopher Nixon was arrested less than 4 hours later in Jackson Parish, LA, after authorities made contact with him and asked him to come to the courthouse for questioning.

"It's an awesome responsibility and the ability to do that is great," said Canfield.

Nixon is due in court for hearings in Monroe Louisiana on Thursday.

