Shreveport woman charged in husband's fatal stabbing

A Shreveport woman now faces murder charges in the stabbing death of her husband earlier this month.

Back on December 4, 2013, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to a mobile home park in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf Lane for a report of a medical emergency. They arrived to find 60-year-old Louie Cobb inside the home suffering what appeared to be a single stab wound to the chest.

Cobb was taken to University Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.



Shreveport Police investigators detained the victim's wife, 47-year-old Linda Cobb, who was on scene at the home at the time of the stabbing. Following preliminary interviews with Mrs. Cobb, police say she was released pending results of a continuing probe into the incident with assistance from officials with the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, police say "the ongoing investigation into the matter determined insufficient evidence existed to support Mrs. Cobb's initial claims of self-defense."

Cobb was contacted Wednesday afternoon by Shreveport Police Detectives at a home on Bayonne Drive in west Shreveport and taken to police headquarters, where she was interviewed by investigators and arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a single count of Second Degree Murder in the death of Louie Cobb.

