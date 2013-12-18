Town, family in shock following arrest of accused child pornographer

The child pornography suspect arrested in Jonesboro, LA Monday night known as "John Doe" by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials made his first appearance in federal court in Shreveport Tuesday.

"John Doe" was described as approximately 18 to 20 years old, has pale skin with straight dark-brown hair over the ears, and light blue or green eyes. (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

QUITMAN, LA (KSLA/KNOE 8 News) - The small north Louisiana town of Quitman is in shock and disbelief following the arrest of a local man, accused of making at least 2 pornographic cell phone videos involving a child.

Chris Nixon is due in court Thursday morning to face a federal judge for a second time, after his arrest Monday on charges of child pornography production.

Nixon, 20, was arrested Monday night at a home near Jonesboro after Homeland Security Investigators received nearly 50 tips from the public on their tip line after showing pictures of a man they called "John Doe."

On Tuesday, Nixon's mother told KNOE reporter Hilary Hunt that she is overwhelmed with the developments over the past 24 hours. "Its really hard for me to deal with this right now," said Sherri Nixon.

"Did you ever expect this?" asked Hunt.

"No I never expected this. I don't have a comment," Nixon replied.



Sherri Nixon isn't the only one in disbelief. Tina Guyotte worked with Sherri and knows the family. She says she finds the news shocking. "Its very surprising I would have never imagined this could be happening but I am going to pray for his family and pray for him too."

Nixon appeared in a Shreveport federal court Tuesday in connection with production of child pornography charges, where the prosecuting attorney's made an argument for the judge to not set bond in the case.

In the small town of Quitman, word has traveled fast. "So much goes on in the world that you just sometimes ignore all the bad until it hits home. It's just very sad," says Quitman resident Paula Guyotte.

It's a situation that leaves his mother Sherri Nixon in tears and unwilling to talk about the situation.

"You cant even talk about what kind of person your son is?" asked Hunt. "Just get my dog in the house and let me go lay down," replied Nixon.

