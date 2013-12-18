"Change it for Kari" Petition

An East Texas family is asking for the community's help to get lawmakers' attention.

They're calling for a change that could save lives and help children make emergency calls no matter where they are.

This all stems from a recent murder case.

A Marshall man, Brad Dunn, was charged with killing his wife, Kari Hunt Dunn after stabbing and cutting her in an East Texas motel room.

Their three children were nearby.

Kari's family members say her oldest daughter, age 9, tried to call police while her mother was being attacked. But the little girl couldn't dial out of the motel room because she didn't know to dial nine first.

Now family members want lawmakers to change requirements for dialing out of motel and hotel rooms, especially for emergency situations.

There are multiple Facebook pages made by family and friends for Kari.

The Facebook page "Change it for Kari" has a link to the petition website. They're hoping to get enough signatures online to get East Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert's attention.

They want him to create a bill changing the telephone system in hotel and motel rooms by freeing up the nine for dialing 9-1-1 emergencies only. And instead use the number eight to get an outside line.

Like most kids, the Dunn's little girl was taught to dial 9-1-1, but was never told to dial nine first if you're in a motel room.

So far the petition has more than 1,500 supporters, but they need more online signatures to get Congressman Gohmert's attention.

