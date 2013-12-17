'John Doe' child porn suspect identified, makes first court appearance

"John Doe" was described as approximately 18 to 20 years old, has pale skin with straight dark-brown hair over the ears, and light blue or green eyes. (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The child pornography suspect arrested in Jonesboro, LA Monday night known as "John Doe" by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials made his first appearance in federal court in Shreveport Tuesday.

Christopher Nixon is charged with production of child pornography.



"This is a person who we have video evidence has molested a child, and let's be very clear about what this is, this is child rape," said Bryan Cox, Public Affairs Officer for the Department of Homeland Security.

The affidavit in support of arrest warrant remains sealed, so few details surrounding the evidence supporting Nixon's arrest are available.

HSI has said that the suspect was arrested Monday evening at a residence near Jonesboro, LA after the agency received nearly 50 tips from the public via the HSI Tip Line, all within four hours of the release of the suspect's photos.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) put out that call Monday afternoon, seeking the public's help in identifying "John Doe," and possibly rescue a young victim they believed could be with him.

They said evidence from a cell phone video indicated the suspect and/or the young victim might have been living in or travel to the Shreveport and/or Jonesboro areas. A "John Doe" arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

There was an oral motion at the hearing by prosecutors for detention. In essence, attorneys were arguing for a judge to not set bond in the case, in order to keep Nixon in custody.

Nixon is set to appear again in federal court on a detention hearing on Thursday in Monroe.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown confirmed to KNOE 8 News in Monroe that his department assisted in the arrest of Nixon on Monday.

Jackson Parish Sheriff officials have identified 2 victims in relation to the case.

No charges have been filed in Jackson Parish against Nixon, but Brown says after follow up investigations in the case, the sheriff's office will seek more charges in the parish.

Brown confirmed Nixon is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center because the Jackson Parish Detention Center is not certified to hold those facing federal charges.

Sheriff Brown said that Nixon was asked to come to the courthouse in Jonesboro where he was arrested without incident by ICE agents. Nixon lives in North Hodge, and according to his Facebook page graduated in 2010 from Quitman High School.

