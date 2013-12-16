CPSO renews call for help in locating suspect in attempted murder

Deputies were called to a convenience store at West 70th Street and Buncombe Road on November 25 for a report of a shooting.

The Caddo Sheriff's Office is renewing a call for help in tracking down a local man wanted in connection with a shooting back in November that left 2 men injured.

18-year-old Keynon Frazier is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder. Detectives have identified him as one of the men involved in a shooting November 25 at a house in the 5400 block of Asbury Lane in Shreveport.

Detectives say the shooting took place during a robbery involving drugs, and while deputies were initially called to a convenience store at West 70th Street and Buncombe Rd. for the shooting, they later determined that it happened at the home on Asbury Lane.

One of the residents of that home, 26-year-old Ricky Blomgreen, and 26-year-old Vincent Efferson were both injured in the shooting.

Blomgreen was arrested for manufacturing and distribution of schedule I and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance. Efferson is charged with attempted first degree murder. Another resident of the home, 28-year-old Whitney Cox, is charged with obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.

A warrant was issued for Frazier's arrest in December. Bond on the warrant was set at $300,000.

Frazier is a black male, 5'9, 160 lbs., with blonde hair, green eyes, and numerous tattoos on his arms. His last known address was the 3000 block of Boone Street in Shreveport.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective Laney at 675-2170 or call Crimes Stoppers at 673-7373.

