Caddo Sheriff's held gun safety class for youth

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office held the "First Gun Course" Saturday morning.

It's a gun safety course geared toward kids who will handle a gun for the first time, and to learn how to properly handle a gun safely.

"As a parent, that's the best thing in the world. Watching them grow up, educate themselves about either firearms or anything else. Education is very important," Kevin Pavlick, parent of two boys who took the class, said.

Pavlick said it's important for his children and other children to learn about gun safety and responsibility.

"Fire arms are prevalent. They're around. It's not about just having a firearm at your house, it's somebody else could have a firearm," Pavlick said. Having his children have the knowledge of what to do with a firearm and how to safely handle them is very important.

"It's very important so that nothing happens in your home, but nothing might not happen at somebody else's home even if you don't own a firearm," he said.

Parents watched as their children shot the .22-caliber rifles. Many children were shooting guns for the first time.

Firearm instructor with CPSO Jim Dunn said the parents' participation is just as important if not more important than the children taking the course because deputies get to reach out and educate parents as well about firearm safety rules. And teaching the children about those rules could help prevent any future accidents or tragedies.

"It's important to take that curiosity away from the kids. We certainly want to use locks and safes to secure our firearms. But we want to take that curiosity away by educating our children to firearm safety," Dunn said.

Thirty children participated in the First Gun safety course Saturday morning.

CPSO is hosting another gun safety course on January 4, 2014.

Call 318-681-0735 to register or receive more information on the course.

