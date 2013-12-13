South Bossier Park starts taking shape, after several weather delays

A $1 million South Bossier sports complex called "South Bossier Park" is now starting to take shape. Contractors began working this week, getting ready to install fences around the fields.

The new park is located off of Caplis Sligo road in Bossier Parish on 80 acres of land. Construction for the park was delayed for most of the year because drought conditions made it difficult to grow grass.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford explained to KSLA News 12, the sports complex was able to be more than just an idea, thanks to a $1 million donation from Bossier City and a land donation and swap with a private citizen. The park will have 15 ball fields, 25 soccer and football fields; eventually walking trails, pavilions, and a playground will be added in.

Parish leaders hope the park will open by Spring of 2014.