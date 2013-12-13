SFD: Family escapes house fire in Cedar Grove neighborhood

A family is safe after escaping a house fire in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Thursday night.

Shreveport firefighters say just before 9 p.m. they responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 5900 block of Southern Avenue. When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the front and side of the home. A woman and three children were able to escape the home without injury.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The woman told firefighters that she was asleep when the children woke her up telling her the home was on fire. She says as they were running out of the home, she saw most of the fire was around a space heater in the front room.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

